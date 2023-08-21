We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Reece (ASX:REH) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Reece (ASX:REH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Reece's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Reece managed to grow EPS by 17% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Reece maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 25% to AU$8.5b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Reece.

Are Reece Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Reece has a market capitalisation of AU$13b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth AU$1.7b. That equates to 13% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add Reece To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Reece is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Reece is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

