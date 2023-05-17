We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

HSS Engineers Berhad's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that HSS Engineers Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.0061 to RM0.03, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that HSS Engineers Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.3 percentage points to 17%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for HSS Engineers Berhad's future EPS 100% free.

Are HSS Engineers Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that HSS Engineers Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 45% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM115m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add HSS Engineers Berhad To Your Watchlist?

HSS Engineers Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, HSS Engineers Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for HSS Engineers Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

