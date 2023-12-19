We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Signature International Berhad (KLSE:SIGN) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Signature International Berhad (KLSE:SIGN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Signature International Berhad

Signature International Berhad's Improving Profits

Signature International Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Signature International Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.02 to RM0.036, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 77%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While Signature International Berhad did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

Story continues

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

KLSE:SIGN Earnings and Revenue History December 19th 2023

Signature International Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM555m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Signature International Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Signature International Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold RM110m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 20% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does Signature International Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Signature International Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Signature International Berhad very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Signature International Berhad (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

Although Signature International Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.