We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Raffles Medical Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Raffles Medical Group has grown EPS by 42% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Unfortunately, Raffles Medical Group's revenue dropped 7.8% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 19% to 28%. That's not a good look.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Raffles Medical Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Raffles Medical Group followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth S$254m. That equates to 13% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add Raffles Medical Group To Your Watchlist?

Raffles Medical Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Raffles Medical Group for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Raffles Medical Group (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

