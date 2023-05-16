We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And IOI Properties Group Berhad (KLSE:IOIPG) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in IOI Properties Group Berhad (KLSE:IOIPG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide IOI Properties Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is IOI Properties Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, IOI Properties Group Berhad has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. IOI Properties Group Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 25% to 35%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are IOI Properties Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that IOI Properties Group Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at RM225m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does IOI Properties Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, IOI Properties Group Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in IOI Properties Group Berhad's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for IOI Properties Group Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

