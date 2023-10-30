We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And IDP Education (ASX:IEL) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like IDP Education (ASX:IEL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is IDP Education Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that IDP Education has managed to grow EPS by 27% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that IDP Education is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.4 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are IDP Education Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did IDP Education insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$132k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in IDP Education, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to IDP Education, with market caps between AU$3.2b and AU$10b, is around AU$3.5m.

IDP Education's CEO took home a total compensation package of AU$1.6m in the year prior to June 2023. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is IDP Education Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, IDP Education's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. And that's not the only positive either. We have both insider buying and reasonable and remuneration to consider. All in all, this stock is worth the time to delve deeper into the details. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of IDP Education. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

