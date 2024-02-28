We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Econframe Berhad (KLSE:EFRAME) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Econframe Berhad (KLSE:EFRAME). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Econframe Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Econframe Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Econframe Berhad's EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Econframe Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 37% to RM86m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Econframe Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM294m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Econframe Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Econframe Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Owning 44% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM129m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM953m, like Econframe Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM498k.

The Econframe Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM43k in the year to August 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Econframe Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Econframe Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Econframe Berhad look rather interesting indeed. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Econframe Berhad (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

