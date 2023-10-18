We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Atlas Pearls (ASX:ATP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Atlas Pearls with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Atlas Pearls' Improving Profits

Atlas Pearls has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Atlas Pearls' EPS shot from AU$0.011 to AU$0.021, over the last year. Year on year growth of 98% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Atlas Pearls shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 18% to 35%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Atlas Pearls is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$36m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Atlas Pearls Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Atlas Pearls shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Non-Executive Director Timothy Martin bought AU$56k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$0.055. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Recent insider purchases of Atlas Pearls stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Atlas Pearls, with market caps under AU$314m is around AU$457k.

Atlas Pearls' CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$307k in the year leading up to June 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Atlas Pearls To Your Watchlist?

Atlas Pearls' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. The strong EPS growth suggests Atlas Pearls may be at an inflection point. If these have piqued your interest, then this stock surely warrants a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Atlas Pearls that you should be aware of.

