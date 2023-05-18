We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Zuger Kantonalbank (VTX:ZUGER) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Zuger Kantonalbank (VTX:ZUGER). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Zuger Kantonalbank Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Zuger Kantonalbank grew its EPS by 9.1% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Zuger Kantonalbank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Zuger Kantonalbank achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 5.6% to CHF249m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Zuger Kantonalbank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Zuger Kantonalbank, with market caps between CHF1.8b and CHF5.8b, is around CHF1.6m.

Zuger Kantonalbank offered total compensation worth CHF1.1m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Zuger Kantonalbank Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Zuger Kantonalbank is that it is growing profits. To add to this, the modest CEO compensation should tell investors that the directors have an active interest in delivering the best for shareholders. All things considered, Zuger Kantonalbank is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. Even so, be aware that Zuger Kantonalbank is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although Zuger Kantonalbank certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

