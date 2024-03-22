We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And South Ocean Holdings (JSE:SOH) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like South Ocean Holdings (JSE:SOH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

South Ocean Holdings' Improving Profits

South Ocean Holdings has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, South Ocean Holdings' EPS grew from R0.22 to R0.44, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 97% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that South Ocean Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.6 percentage points to 5.7%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since South Ocean Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R299m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are South Ocean Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to South Ocean Holdings, with market caps under R3.8b is around R6.2m.

South Ocean Holdings offered total compensation worth R4.7m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does South Ocean Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

South Ocean Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for South Ocean Holdings (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

