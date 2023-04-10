We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HHHCORP) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HHHCORP). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 54%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 10% to 14%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM51m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 63% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Valued at only RM51m Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad is really small for a listed company. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have RM32m worth of stock. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Does Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Hiap Huat Holdings Berhad that we have uncovered.

