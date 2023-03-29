We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Watches of Switzerland Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Watches of Switzerland Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Watches of Switzerland Group's EPS soared from UK£0.31 to UK£0.48, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 56%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Watches of Switzerland Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 32% to UK£1.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Watches of Switzerland Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The first bit of good news is that no Watches of Switzerland Group insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the important part is that Independent Non-Executive Chairman Ian Carter spent UK£198k buying stock, at an average price of UK£7.62. It seems at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Watches of Switzerland Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Holding UK£59m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Is Watches of Switzerland Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Watches of Switzerland Group's strong EPS growth. Moreover, the management and board of the company hold a significant stake in the company, with one party adding to this total. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Watches of Switzerland Group. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

