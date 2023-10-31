We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Mayu Global Group Berhad (KLSE:MAYU) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mayu Global Group Berhad (KLSE:MAYU). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Mayu Global Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Mayu Global Group Berhad managed to grow EPS by 9.3% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Mayu Global Group Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.4% to 9.3%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Mayu Global Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM126m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Mayu Global Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Mayu Global Group Berhad with market caps under RM953m is about RM504k.

The Mayu Global Group Berhad CEO received RM364k in compensation for the year ending June 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Mayu Global Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Mayu Global Group Berhad is that it is growing profits. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. All things considered, Mayu Global Group Berhad is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Mayu Global Group Berhad (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

