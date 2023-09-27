We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Transense Technologies (LON:TRT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Transense Technologies' Improving Profits

In the last three years Transense Technologies' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Transense Technologies' EPS shot from UK£0.054 to UK£0.09, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 68% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Transense Technologies shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 8.1% to 27% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Transense Technologies isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£16m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Transense Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Insiders in Transense Technologies both added to and reduced their holdings over the preceding 12 months. All in all though, their acquisitions outweighed the amount of shares they sold off. So, on balance, the insider transactions are mildly encouraging. We also note that it was the Executive Chairman, Nigel Rogers, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£8.9k for shares at about UK£0.89 each.

Does Transense Technologies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Transense Technologies' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Growth-minded people will be intrigued by the incredible movement in EPS growth. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Transense Technologies on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Transense Technologies (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Transense Technologies, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

