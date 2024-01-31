We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

InterContinental Hotels Group's Improving Profits

InterContinental Hotels Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. InterContinental Hotels Group's EPS skyrocketed from US$2.37 to US$3.76, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 59%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. InterContinental Hotels Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 24% to US$3.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are InterContinental Hotels Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of InterContinental Hotels Group, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold US$24m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like InterContinental Hotels Group, the median CEO pay is around US$5.2m.

The InterContinental Hotels Group CEO received US$3.9m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is InterContinental Hotels Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that InterContinental Hotels Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that InterContinental Hotels Group is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for InterContinental Hotels Group that we have uncovered.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of British companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

