We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Smiths Group (LON:SMIN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Smiths Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Smiths Group has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 58%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Smiths Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to UK£3.0b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Smiths Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Smiths Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£51k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic.

It's commendable to see that insiders have been buying shares in Smiths Group, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Smiths Group with market caps between UK£3.3b and UK£9.9b is about UK£2.6m.

Smiths Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£1.8m in the year leading up to July 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Smiths Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Smiths Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. It could be that Smiths Group is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Smiths Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

