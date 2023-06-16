We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And HCK Capital Group Berhad (KLSE:HCK) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in HCK Capital Group Berhad (KLSE:HCK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is HCK Capital Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years HCK Capital Group Berhad grew its EPS by 17% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. HCK Capital Group Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.5% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

HCK Capital Group Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM1.0b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are HCK Capital Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to HCK Capital Group Berhad, with market caps between RM462m and RM1.8b, is around RM746k.

HCK Capital Group Berhad's CEO took home a total compensation package of RM319k in the year prior to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is HCK Capital Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, HCK Capital Group Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add to this, the modest CEO compensation should tell investors that the directors have an active interest in delivering the best for shareholders. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with HCK Capital Group Berhad (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

