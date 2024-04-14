We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Bell Equipment

How Fast Is Bell Equipment Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Bell Equipment has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Bell Equipment's EPS shot from R4.78 to R7.99, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 67%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Bell Equipment maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 32% to R14b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Bell Equipment isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R2.4b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Bell Equipment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

One positive for Bell Equipment, is that company insiders spent R251k acquiring shares in the last year. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling.

It's reassuring that Bell Equipment insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Bell Equipment, with market caps under R3.8b is around R6.1m.

The CEO of Bell Equipment was paid just R559k in total compensation for the year ending December 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Bell Equipment Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Bell Equipment's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Not to mention the company's insiders have been adding to their portfolios and the CEO's remuneration policy looks to have had shareholders in mind seeing as it's quite modest for the company size. It could be that Bell Equipment is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. For those attracted to fast growth, we'd suggest this stock merits monitoring. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how Bell Equipment shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Bell Equipment, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in ZA that have witnessed growth alongside insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.