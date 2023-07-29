We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Bodycote (LON:BOY) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bodycote (LON:BOY). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Bodycote's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Bodycote has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Bodycote maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 22% to UK£805m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Bodycote Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

With strong conviction, Bodycote insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But more importantly, Independent Non-Executive Chair Daniel Dayan spent UK£98k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of UK£6.15. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Is Bodycote Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Bodycote has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Growth in EPS isn't the only striking feature with company insiders adding to their holdings being another noteworthy vote of confidence for the company. To put it succinctly; Bodycote is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Bodycote.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

