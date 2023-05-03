We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Combined Motor Holdings (JSE:CMH) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Combined Motor Holdings (JSE:CMH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Combined Motor Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Combined Motor Holdings' EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Combined Motor Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to R12b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Combined Motor Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R2.1b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Combined Motor Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But more importantly, Executive Director Bruce William Barritt spent R2.9m acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of R26.51. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Combined Motor Holdings will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. In fact, they own 44% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about R935m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Combined Motor Holdings To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Combined Motor Holdings' strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Combined Motor Holdings you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Combined Motor Holdings, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

