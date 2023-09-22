We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Harley-Davidson's Improving Profits

In the last three years Harley-Davidson's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Harley-Davidson's EPS soared from US$4.13 to US$5.54, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 34%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Harley-Davidson's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Harley-Davidson achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to US$6.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Harley-Davidson Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Harley-Davidson shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$27m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Harley-Davidson Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Harley-Davidson has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Harley-Davidson (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

