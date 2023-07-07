We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Thor Explorations (CVE:THX). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Thor Explorations Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Thor Explorations grew its EPS from US$0.0018 to US$0.04, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Thor Explorations remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 484% to US$181m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Thor Explorations Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for Thor Explorations is that one insider has illustrated their belief in the company's future with a huge purchase of shares in the last 12 months. Specifically, the President, Olusegun Lawson, accumulated US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$0.29. Seeing such high conviction in the company is a huge positive for shareholders and should instil confidence in their mission.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Thor Explorations insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$19m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 9.3% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Thor Explorations Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Thor Explorations' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Thor Explorations deserves timely attention. Of course, just because Thor Explorations is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

