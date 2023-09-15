We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for SmartFinancial

How Fast Is SmartFinancial Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that SmartFinancial's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of SmartFinancial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for SmartFinancial remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to US$167m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of SmartFinancial's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are SmartFinancial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with US$607k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Cathy Ackermann who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$289k, paying US$28.99 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that SmartFinancial insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping US$60m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 16% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Billy Carroll, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$200m and US$800m, like SmartFinancial, the median CEO pay is around US$2.4m.

The CEO of SmartFinancial only received US$1.0m in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add SmartFinancial To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, SmartFinancial's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for SmartFinancial that you should be aware of before investing here.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, SmartFinancial isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.