We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Deere (NYSE:DE) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Deere (NYSE:DE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Deere Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Deere has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Deere's EPS soared from US$23.38 to US$36.27, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 55%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Deere's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The music to the ears of Deere shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 20% to 25% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Deere Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The first bit of good news is that no Deere insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. Even better, though, is that the Independent Director, Tamara Erwin, bought a whopping US$250k worth of shares, paying about US$371 per share, on average. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Deere insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$159m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.1% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is Deere Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Deere's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Deere that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

