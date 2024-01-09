We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Lear (NYSE:LEA) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Lear (NYSE:LEA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Lear's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Lear has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Lear's EPS catapulted from US$3.85 to US$9.66, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 151% year-on-year growth like that.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Lear achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$23b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Lear Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Lear has a market capitalisation of US$7.9b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they hold US$19m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 0.2%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Lear Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Lear's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Lear very closely. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lear you should be aware of.

