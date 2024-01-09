We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Bid (JSE:BID) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Bid (JSE:BID), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Bid Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Bid has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Bid's EPS shot up from R14.44 to R20.60; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 43%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Bid maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 33% to R196b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Bid Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Bid has a market capitalisation of R139b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at R369m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.3%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Bid Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Bid's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Bid that you need to be mindful of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of South African companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

