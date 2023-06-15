We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Medicure (CVE:MPH) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Medicure (CVE:MPH). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Medicure with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Medicure's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Medicure has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Medicure's EPS soared from CA$0.078 to CA$0.11, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 43%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Medicure shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -4.0% to 3.7% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Medicure is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CA$13m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Medicure Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Medicure insiders spent CA$174k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Albert Friesen for CA$67k worth of shares, at about CA$1.05 per share.

Is Medicure Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Medicure's strong EPS growth. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. So on this analysis, Medicure is probably worth spending some time on. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Medicure (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of.

