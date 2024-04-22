We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

NVIDIA's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that NVIDIA's EPS went from US$1.76 to US$12.09 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that NVIDIA is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 33.4 percentage points to 54%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are NVIDIA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$1.9t company like NVIDIA. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$74b. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does NVIDIA Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

NVIDIA's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching NVIDIA very closely. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for NVIDIA that you should be aware of.

