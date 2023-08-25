We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Archer-Daniels-Midland has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Archer-Daniels-Midland maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.8% to US$100b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Archer-Daniels-Midland's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Archer-Daniels-Midland Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$43b company like Archer-Daniels-Midland. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$265m. This comes in at 0.6% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Archer-Daniels-Midland has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Archer-Daniels-Midland's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Archer-Daniels-Midland that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although Archer-Daniels-Midland certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

