We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Impressively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's EPS catapulted from US$0.64 to US$1.65, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 158% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.2 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$239m. Coming in at 18% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Skyward Specialty Insurance Group with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.0m.

The CEO of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group only received US$2.5m in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group certainly ticks a few boxes, so we think it's probably well worth further consideration. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

