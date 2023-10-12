We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Halliburton's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Halliburton has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Halliburton's EPS grew from US$1.59 to US$2.74, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 72% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Halliburton is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.9 percentage points to 18%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Halliburton Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$37b company like Halliburton. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$137m. We note that this amounts to 0.4% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Halliburton but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add Halliburton To Your Watchlist?

Halliburton's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Halliburton very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Halliburton that you need to take into consideration.

