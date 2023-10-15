We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Haynes International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Haynes International has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Haynes International's EPS shot up from US$2.50 to US$3.55; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 42%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Haynes International achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 30% to US$573m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Haynes International's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Haynes International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Haynes International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$14m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 2.5% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Haynes International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Haynes International's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Haynes International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

