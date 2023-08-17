We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And CAE (TSE:CAE) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CAE (TSE:CAE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CAE with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is CAE Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that CAE's EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. CAE shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.6% to 13%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are CAE Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for CAE shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Mary Lou Maher, the Independent Director of the company, paid CA$53k for shares at around CA$26.38 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within CAE.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for CAE bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have CA$17m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is CAE Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, CAE's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for CAE that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.