We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

EMCOR Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. EMCOR Group's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 53%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note EMCOR Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to US$12b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are EMCOR Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since EMCOR Group has a market capitalisation of US$10b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$129m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Should You Add EMCOR Group To Your Watchlist?

EMCOR Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering EMCOR Group for a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on EMCOR Group by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

