We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

T-Mobile US' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that T-Mobile US has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 13% to 19%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 2.1%. That's not a good look.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are T-Mobile US Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$165b company like T-Mobile US. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$985m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.6% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is T-Mobile US Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that T-Mobile US has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for T-Mobile US you should be aware of.

