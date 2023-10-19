We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Southern California Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Southern California Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Southern California Bancorp has managed to grow EPS by 24% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Southern California Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Southern California Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 30% to US$99m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Southern California Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of US$266m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Southern California Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Southern California Bancorp followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Holding US$60m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 23% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Southern California Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Southern California Bancorp's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Southern California Bancorp that you need to be mindful of.

