We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Capital Power (TSE:CPX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Capital Power Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Capital Power has grown EPS by 5.1% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While Capital Power did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Capital Power Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The first bit of good news is that no Capital Power insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. But the really good news is that Senior Vice President of Operations Bryan DeNeve spent CA$322k buying stock, at an average price of around CA$42.87. It seems at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

Should You Add Capital Power To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Capital Power is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Capital Power certainly can. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. A further encouragement to keep an eye on this stock. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Capital Power that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

