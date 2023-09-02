We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

CSP's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for CSP to have grown EPS from US$0.18 to US$1.04 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of CSP shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from -1.6% to 3.8% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since CSP is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$76m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are CSP Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While there was some insider selling, that pales in comparison to the US$1.4m that the company insider, Joseph Nerges spent acquiring shares. The average price paid was about US$11.51. Insider buying like this is a rare occurrence and should stoke the interest of the market and shareholders alike.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that CSP insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$22m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 29% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is CSP Worth Keeping An Eye On?

CSP's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest CSP belongs near the top of your watchlist. Even so, be aware that CSP is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

