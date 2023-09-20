We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in O-I Glass (NYSE:OI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is O-I Glass Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years O-I Glass' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. O-I Glass boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$2.95 to US$3.61, in the last year. This amounts to a 22% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for O-I Glass remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 6.6% to US$7.1b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of O-I Glass' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are O-I Glass Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that O-I Glass insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$37m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is O-I Glass Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for O-I Glass is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for O-I Glass you should know about.

