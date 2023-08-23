We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Tapestry (NYSE:TPR). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Tapestry's Improving Profits

In the last three years Tapestry's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Tapestry's EPS skyrocketed from US$3.24 to US$4.12, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 27%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Tapestry reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Tapestry Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Tapestry has a market capitalisation of US$7.5b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$28m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.4%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Tapestry Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Tapestry's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Tapestry's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Even so, be aware that Tapestry is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

