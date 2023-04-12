We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Marathon Petroleum's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is awe-striking that Marathon Petroleum's EPS went from US$2.03 to US$32.69 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Marathon Petroleum is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.0 percentage points to 11%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Marathon Petroleum's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Marathon Petroleum Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Marathon Petroleum, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Holding US$93m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Marathon Petroleum To Your Watchlist?

Marathon Petroleum's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Marathon Petroleum very closely. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Marathon Petroleum (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

