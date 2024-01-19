We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like NewMarket (NYSE:NEU). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is NewMarket Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, NewMarket has grown EPS by 22% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. NewMarket shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 19%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are NewMarket Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.7b company like NewMarket. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$1.3b. That equates to 22% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like NewMarket with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$7.6m.

The CEO of NewMarket only received US$2.1m in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does NewMarket Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, NewMarket's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that NewMarket has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NewMarket you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

