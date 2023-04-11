We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Deterra Royalties (ASX:DRR) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Deterra Royalties (ASX:DRR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Deterra Royalties Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Deterra Royalties has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 38%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Deterra Royalties achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 55% to AU$269m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Deterra Royalties?

Are Deterra Royalties Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Deterra Royalties shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Jason Neal, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$23k for shares at around AU$4.58 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Deterra Royalties.

It's reassuring that Deterra Royalties insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Namely, Deterra Royalties has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Deterra Royalties with market caps between AU$1.5b and AU$4.8b is about AU$2.4m.

Deterra Royalties' CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$1.7m in the year leading up to June 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Deterra Royalties Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Deterra Royalties' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. The strong EPS growth suggests Deterra Royalties may be at an inflection point. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Deterra Royalties has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

