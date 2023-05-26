We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Insas Berhad (KLSE:INSAS) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Insas Berhad (KLSE:INSAS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Insas Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Insas Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Insas Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.19 to RM0.33, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 70% is certainly a sight to behold.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While Insas Berhad did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Insas Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM557m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Insas Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Insas Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM140m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 25% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Insas Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Insas Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Insas Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Insas Berhad.

