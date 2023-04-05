We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Baker Technology (SGX:BTP) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Baker Technology (SGX:BTP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Baker Technology's Improving Profits

Baker Technology has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Baker Technology's EPS catapulted from S$0.029 to S$0.066, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 128% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Baker Technology shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.2% to 10%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Baker Technology isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$122m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Baker Technology Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news is that Baker Technology insiders spent a whopping S$3.9m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. Knowing this, Baker Technology will have have all eyes on them in anticipation for the what could happen in the near future. It is also worth noting that it was Executive Director Benety Chang who made the biggest single purchase, worth S$1.9m, paying S$0.61 per share.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Baker Technology will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Indeed, with a collective holding of 71%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have S$86m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Baker Technology Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Baker Technology's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Baker Technology belongs near the top of your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Baker Technology that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Baker Technology, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

