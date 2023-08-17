We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Teck Guan Perdana Berhad (KLSE:TECGUAN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Teck Guan Perdana Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.47 to RM0.86, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 85%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Teck Guan Perdana Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.9% to 9.0%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Teck Guan Perdana Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM65m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Teck Guan Perdana Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Teck Guan Perdana Berhad, with market caps under RM927m is around RM513k.

The CEO of Teck Guan Perdana Berhad was paid just RM277k in total compensation for the year ending January 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Teck Guan Perdana Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Teck Guan Perdana Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Teck Guan Perdana Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

