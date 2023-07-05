We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Samudera Shipping Line (SGX:S56) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Samudera Shipping Line (SGX:S56). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Samudera Shipping Line

How Fast Is Samudera Shipping Line Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Samudera Shipping Line has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Samudera Shipping Line's EPS catapulted from US$0.24 to US$0.60, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 150%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Samudera Shipping Line shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 25% to 33% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Samudera Shipping Line's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Samudera Shipping Line Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But more importantly, Group CEO & Executive Director Bani Mulia spent US$220k acquiring shares, doing so at an average price of US$0.97. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Samudera Shipping Line is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$30m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 6.3% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Does Samudera Shipping Line Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Samudera Shipping Line's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Samudera Shipping Line belongs near the top of your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Samudera Shipping Line that you should be aware of before investing here.

The good news is that Samudera Shipping Line is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here