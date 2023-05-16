We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Noel Gifts International (SGX:543) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Noel Gifts International (SGX:543). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Noel Gifts International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Noel Gifts International has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. This approach makes Noel Gifts International look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from -1.6% to 0.5% in the last year. Which is a great look for the company.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Noel Gifts International is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$21m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Noel Gifts International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Noel Gifts International insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 70% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Valued at only S$21m Noel Gifts International is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have S$15m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Is Noel Gifts International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Noel Gifts International's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Noel Gifts International very closely. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Noel Gifts International (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

