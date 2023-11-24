We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And ECM Libra Group Berhad (KLSE:ECM) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ECM Libra Group Berhad (KLSE:ECM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is ECM Libra Group Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that ECM Libra Group Berhad's EPS went from RM0.00033 to RM0.066 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of ECM Libra Group Berhad's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for ECM Libra Group Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 61% to RM33m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since ECM Libra Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM106m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are ECM Libra Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in ECM Libra Group Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 39% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Although, with ECM Libra Group Berhad being valued at RM106m, this is a small company we're talking about. That means insiders only have RM41m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Does ECM Libra Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

ECM Libra Group Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching ECM Libra Group Berhad very closely. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ECM Libra Group Berhad (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

