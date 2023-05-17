We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And mDR (SGX:Y3D) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like mDR (SGX:Y3D). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

mDR's Improving Profits

mDR has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, mDR's EPS catapulted from S$0.0046 to S$0.011, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 130%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, mDR has actually recorded a dip in revenue. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

mDR isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$65m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are mDR Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that mDR insiders spent S$183k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Siow Fong Ong, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying S$27k for shares at about S$0.074 each.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for mDR will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Indeed, with a collective holding of 76%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at S$49m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does mDR Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

mDR's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe mDR deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with mDR (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

